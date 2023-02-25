Things to keep in mind before buying electric two-wheelers

Over the last year, we rode almost a dozen electric scooters and one electric motorcycle. That did tell us something about what all to keep in mind before owning an electric vehicle (EV).

Battery: Check what kind of warranty the manufacturer is offering. The longer the warranty, the better can be the ownership experience. Also, if the battery is removable, it is easier to charge at home. If the manufacturer offers swappable batteries, it is also an advantage (you can replace the depleted batteries with freshly charged ones at the swapping stations).

Public charging: Because electric two-wheelers have a small operating radius, these are best charged at home. But keep a record of public charging support in your area, if needed during emergency.

Range: In case your weekly riding is limited to 80-100 km, there is no need to buy an EV that has a 170-200 km range. Because longer range means bigger batteries, and that implies higher cost.

Sticker price: EVs are more expensive than petrol two-wheelers, but their total cost of ownership can be far lower. Also keep in mind that EVs don’t require servicing in the same way as petrol two-wheelers require, and so their maintenance costs are far lower.

Check for green loans: While most banks and financial institutions don’t differentiate between EVs and petrol two-wheelers while offering loans, some do offer what is called as ‘green loans’ if you buy EVs. Keep an eye on such offers.