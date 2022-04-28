Tata Power to set up 5,000 EV charging stations in Maharashtra

Tata Power has tied up with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra, to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member’s developer properties.

NAREDCO is an autonomous self-regulatory apex body for the real estate industry. The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at the Real Estate Forum, 2022, in Mumbai.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO. This will include installation, maintenance, and upgrade of the chargers as and when required, the company said in a statement.

These chargers will be made available as public/ semi-public charging stations based on the nature of the premises. The company said EV owners can access 24×7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through its EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra, it said.

“We are grateful to the government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power has a presence across all segments of the EV charging eco-system: public charging, captive charging, and home and workplace charging stations.

Tata Power has deployed more than 500 public and semi-public charging points in Maharashtra and over 1,500 public EV charging points across different cities. The company has already partnered with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, Rustomjee, Enviro, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure.