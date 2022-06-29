Tata Power sets up 150 EV clean-energy chargers in Mumbai

Tata Power installs 150 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Mumbai. The chargers, which will be powered by renewable energy such as solar, wind, and hydropower, have been deployed across the city including malls, residential spaces, business hubs and petrol pumps. The company has undertaken this initiative under its ‘Do Green’ programme to escalate EV adoption in the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjay Banga, President T&D, Tata Power said, “Tata Power believes that smart actions taken today will have a big influence on the environment in the future. Our EV charging stations that are powered by clean energy will help in the promotion of e-mobility. We firmly believe Mumbai citizens will lead the ‘Do Green’ drive and serve as a role model for other major cities considering faster EV adoption”.

The electric utility company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to install up to 5,000 EV charging units across the latter’s member developers’ properties in the state.

The company has been robustly expanding its EV charging network under its EZ charge brand, besides catering for the customers with its digital platform, which facilitates an easy and smooth charging experience. Tata Power has set up more than 13,000 electric chargers for private use and over 200 electric bus charging points across the country.

Tata Power has joined hands with several industry leaders including Apollo Tyres, TVS Motors, Lodha Group, HMIL, Hyundai, and others to enhance the EV infrastructure in the country.