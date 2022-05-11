Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India at INR 17.74 lakh onwards. The new Nexon EV Max is offered in two variants with two charging options and offers 33% more battery capacity compared to the regular Nexon EV.

After tasting success with the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has launched the new Nexon EV Max in India, priced at INR 17.74 lakh onwards. The Nexon EV became an instant success owing to its affordability and range, and with the new Nexon EV Max, the carmaker is looking to penetrate the electric mobility market deeper.

The new Tata Nexon EV Max is available in two trims with two charging options, giving the customers a total of four options to choose from, and the pricing details are as below.

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 3.3 kW – INR 17,74,000

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger – INR 18,24,000

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 3.3 kW – INR 18,74,000

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger – INR 19,24,000

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors are committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in the country, and are humbled by the overwhelming response that we are receiving from our customers.”

He added, “Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”



Adding to the above, Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line & Operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, the Nexon EV Max is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. It offers significantly enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience to our customers. With more than 30 new features in the Nexon EV MAX and 3 mainstream EV offerings for personal segment buyers, Tata Motors is set on an ever-evolving journey to bring performance and technology to the fore and encourage the Indian customer to #EvolvetoElectric!”

What sets the Nexon EV Max apart from the standard Nexon EV is the 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which according to Tata Motors, offers 33% higher battery capacity. This, in turn, offers a range of 437 km, as approved by ARAI. The electric motor makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, helping the new Nexon EV Max reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 9 seconds.

The Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which charges the vehicle in a little over six hours. The Nexon EV MAX will also support fast charging with a 50kW DC charger, helping the batteries charge from 0 to 80% in 56 minutes.

The Nexon EV Max gets an interesting Multi-Mode Regen feature which will let customers adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. Customers can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single-pedal driving.

Speaking of features, the Nexon EV gets three driving modes, 48 connected car features, wireless phone charging, electric sunroof, cruise control leatherette seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and more. On the safety front, the Nexon EV Max gets ESP, disc brakes for all four wheels, Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, and Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold.

Tata has sold over 25,000 EVs to date, and of these, the Nexon makes up for 19,000 units. During the last quarter, Tata managed to sell 9,000 EVs. Also, Tata now has its presence in over 75 cities across India with more than 210 touchpoints. Tata is aiming to expand to 70 more cities this year.