Tata Motors unveils AVINYA EV Concept

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), unveiled the AVINYA Concept – an expression of the Company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’.

The AVINYA Concept introduces new mobility that liberates roominess and comfort, not restricted by traditional segmentation. “It comes packed with new-age technology, software and Artificial Intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquillity during transit.” the company said.

The AVINYA concept will be accessible to a majority of customers in the fast-growing, high volume segments of today. With this, Tata is all set to launch multiple EVs in the market by 2025.

Originally inspired by a catamaran, the AVINYA Concept is a vision for electric mobility. Tata Motors claims that “it’s a product which combines the essence of a premium hatch to the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV.”

The AVINYA Concept features a unique DRL that runs across the front of the vehicle, along with butterfly doors, voice-activated systems, and the usage of sustainable materials. The concept is screen-less, to bar any distractions inside the car.

The concept is built on Tata’s Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture, which offers flexible design, better connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems, and enhanced performance and efficiency. According to Tata Motors, the AVINYA concept’s battery pack offers a range of 500 km, while being able to charge in under 30 minutes.

Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said,“While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.”

He added, “Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for us at TPEM to present the AVINYA Concept to the world, a vision pivotal in signalling a ‘New Paradigm’. Holding on to its values of Simplicity, Timelessness, Effortlessness and Grace, the AVINYA is not only a concept but is our new identity, an identity which is here to challenge the status quo.”

He added, “It gives me an intense sense of optimism to present a new typology of vehicles that will introduce the automobile industry to options beyond mobility – a tranquil space which will offer you a complete sensory experience while on the move. At its heart, the AVINYA Concept has ‘IN’, which demonstrates our Indian roots and highlights how we pride ourselves in discovering new ways to move and power vehicles.”

“The AVINYA Concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while travelling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life,” added Shailesh.