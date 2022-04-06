Tata Motors Showcases Its Gen 2 Electric SUV, The Curvv

Tata Motors today showcased its second-generation Electric SUV Concept – Curvv. The new Tata Curvv SUV is expected to launch in India within the next two years and will be launched as an EV first, followed by an internal combustion engine.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. ecstatically said – “Our ongoing business turnaround is history in the making. From record sales to upping our market share game, the last fiscal has been nothing but magical for us. We not only emerged as the No. 1 SUV player with our array of products in our portfolio, but we also continued to supercharge our growth in the EV space with our highest ever annual EV sales going up by 353% vs FY21.”

He added, “With a fantastic year gone by, it gives me immense pleasure to announce a flying start to the new year, with a brand new ‘promise’, a brand new ‘thought’ and a brand new ‘design’ – all put together in this magnificent Electric SUV Concept – Curvv. Our focus here has been to enable customers with a product option that is the perfect amalgamation of modern functionality and design. With a robust SUV DNA at its core and a plethora of new-age materials, features and interfaces, we are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design.”

“Furthermore, with the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers. With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings,” added Shailesh.

Based on customer demands, the Tata Curvv can house multiple power train options and drive options, however, Tata Motors has ruled out the possibility of a hybrid power train as of now. The Curvv EV SUV might also be the first 4X4 or all-wheel-drive EV offering, although it will be based on the market demand close to its launch.

Tata claims a certified range of ~500 km with a full charge but is also looking at striking a balance between power, efficiency, and most importantly, affordability. Battery details were not revealed but the Curvv will have a lithium-ion battery pack, an evolution of its current EV technology.