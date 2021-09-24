Tata Motors sells 10,000 EVs in India, gains 70% market share

Tata Motors has sold 10,000 electric vehicles in India and gains 70% market share. The growing number is a positive attitude that EVs can become a success in India and will grow with the right infrastructure.

Tata Motors has announced that it has officially sold 10,000 electric vehicles in India. Tata has gained 70% market share in this segment and sold 1000 EVs in August 2021. As per the company, Tata’s order book stands strong. This is positive news for the industry, as with the right infrastructure, EV sales will see an increase.

Tata Motors currently offers two vehicles in the passenger segment — Tata Nexon EV and the recently launched Tigor EV. Tata also offers the XPRES T electric sedan for fleet owners. The XPRES T electric sedan is the first model under the XPRES brand, focused on fleet operators.

Commenting on the success, Shailesh Chandra, the President of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

The electric vehicles from Tata Motors see no direct competition in India, at least in the price point. The MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona are two competitors in the EV segment, however, both carry a much higher price tag compared to the Tatas. What makes the Tata EVs more desirable is of course the crash safety rating.

