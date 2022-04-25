Tata Motors, Lithium Urban Technologies sign MoU for EV fleet deployment

Tata Motors today announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV based urban transportation service provider, which will deploy 5000 XPRES T Electric Sedans, across the country, for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “With the ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.”

He added, “This MOU is a big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to provide mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs.”

He added, “The order of 5000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors and the entire EV ecosystem. It is a testament not only to the demand for Lithium’s services but also the quality of the products from Tata Motors. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Tata Motors in the months and years to come to truly unleash the power of Electric mobility not only in India but across the world.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T’ EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a market share of 87% in FY’22 and over 24000 Tata EVs on road till date in the personal and fleet segment.

Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.