Switch Mobility supplies 75 electric buses to Karnataka

Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle company Switch Mobility has announced that 75 Switch EiV 12 buses were flagged off at Vidhana Soudha by Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka. The electric buses are a part of the 300 strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the BMTC fleet to cater to the people of Bengaluru. Switch Mobility will supply, operate and maintain the 300 Switch EiV 12 standard electric buses.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch India and COO, Switch Mobility said: “With increasing focus on electrification of mass public transportation, Switch India is committed to democratising zero carbon mobility. In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300 strong electric bus order. These buses will play a vital role in reducing carbon footprint in the city of Bengaluru – a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees.”

The Switch EiV 12 platform is built on the experience of 50 million electric kilometres globally. The e-buses delivers exceptional drive performance and efficiency, and is embedded with proprietary, connected technology solutions, ‘Switch iON’, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools.

Powering the buses are a new generation of highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions. The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight, enabling higher range of kilometres. In addition, the company has also set up charging facilities which uses over 80% of renewable energy.

Switch buses in India have clocked over 9 million kms in India, saving over 5,000 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to planting more than 30,000 trees.