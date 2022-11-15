Swiss start-up promises a battery that can charge an electric car in 72 seconds

Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched what it claims is a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a city car in 72 seconds.

The start-up says this is possible through a unique hybrid system that combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.

The Morand eTechnology is said to be ideal for applications that require fast, semi-frequent charges of around 5 minutes or less. This opens up the possibility for countless applications, from city cars and drones to e-bikes and e-scooters, robotics, aggrotech, defence, rail locomotives, and more.

The eTechnology packs use innovative hybrid ultracapacitors (HUC) cells from Sech SA as part of an exclusive partnership. These cells are used in combination with advanced controllers to safely achieve eTechnology’s exceptionally high levels of performance. The company claims that independent testing by Geo Technology has conclusively demonstrated the ability of Morand eTechnology to recharge a 7.2kWh test unit in 120 s (98% charging) at up to 900A / 360 kW.

The Swiss start-up says its testing has demonstrated its ability to complete more than 50,000 cycles, with the longest-running test unit now approaching 70,000 cycles.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion battery packs, eTechnology has significantly less reliance on materials like lithium and cobalt. While some lithium is used, it is primarily comprised of aluminium, graphene and carbon. A key part of Morand’s offering is said to be its fire protection system which is already market-leading and undergoing further development.

As the design and engineering office behind the technology, Morand is working with a production partner to manufacture the units. Although production volumes are currently relatively low when compared to lithium-ion cells, expansive plans to ramp up production are already in place. This will help to bring eTechnology closer to price parity with lithium-ion solutions. Another important consideration is the total lifecycle of the storage system. With 5 or 10 times the number of possible discharge cycles, long-term operational costs may be substantially lower than an equivalent lithium-ion system.

The start-up says to scale up its production plans it is actively seeking additional investment and is open to collaborators seeking to adapt eTechnology to specific or niche applications that would benefit from its innovations and advances in energy storage capability.

Benoit Morand, Founder and MD, Morand said: “With much faster recharging, new possibilities are opened across the spectrum of transport, devices and activities. I believe that eTechnology will soon find extensive adoption as the go-to solution for certain applications. With extreme durability and astonishingly fast charge times, our patented eTechnology has a vast number of possible applications.”

“While many such technologies are announced and go no further, we are launching eTechnology with working systems in action today. Our testing and development programme has been extensive, but we have also verified our claims with independent testing. We are now focussing on scaling with our production partner, seeking additional investment and finalising agreements for a number of key applications, including drones and e-bikes,” concluded Morand.