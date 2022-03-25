Suzuki won’t sell EVs to Maruti for profit: Bhargava

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation’s wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat will follow the same arrangement for selling the vehicles to Maruti Suzuki India as it currently has for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation’s wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), which plans to locally manufacture electric vehicles and batteries by 2026, will follow the same arrangement for selling the vehicles to Maruti Suzuki India as it currently has for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) chairman RC Bhargava told FE that the pricing of electric vehicles (EVs) or batteries sold by SMG to the company will take into account the cost of material, labour, electricity, depreciation of equipment and other consumables, but not include any profits.

“The pricing of the EVs sold will be based on the contract manufacturing agreement signed at the time of the setting up of the SMG plant in 2014,” Bhargava said.

He was responding to a report by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), which said Suzuki’s move would leave Maruti with a legacy portfolio of cars with a limited future.

“Tell me how is it possible? If the arrangement is working fine now with no disadvantage, how can it be wrong for EVs? The only thing that changes with the new plant is that instead of ICE, there would be EVs,” Bhargava said.

He said the current system of SMG producing cars for Maruti has worked well as there’s zero capital investment and capital cost by Maruti and its needs are fulfilled.

There’s already a pact between SMG and Maruti on fair pricing of cars produced by the former and sold to the latter, plus the company derives benefits in terms of vendor cost – comprising almost 80% of the cost of producing a vehicle – as the two entities jointly source components. “The same pact would be applicable in the case of the EV plant and nothing will change,” Bhargava said.

Further, as per the arrangement between the two, senior- and mid-level management from both MSI and SMG maintain daily contact and meet at frequent intervals to ensure there’s alignment between production and market demand.

“I can prove to anybody how we gain. If anybody can prove that Maruti would lose, let them show how,” Bhargava said.

Questioning the latest move of Suzuki Motor to build an EV plant under SMG, the IiAS report asked: “Will Maruti’s shareholders benefit from SMC’s decision to enter the EV space in India? This is a question that Maruti’s shareholders must ask SMC.”

Raising the larger point of inherent conflict of interest – between owning a 100% subsidiary and having a listed company in the same market — IiAS said: “These structures make it easier for MNCs to hollow out the listed subsidiary and reduce its value.”

On March 20, Suzuki Motor had announced it would invest `10,400 crore in Gujarat by 2026 to locally manufacture electric vehicles and batteries. Of this, `7,300 crore would be for construction of a plant for BEV batteries at a land near SMG’s existing plant by 2026, and `3,100 crore for increasing the production capacity for BEV manufacturing by 2025.

Maruti does not have an EV in its portfolio currently and has maintained that the Indian market is not ready for EVs on a mass scale. Other passenger vehicle manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and MG Motor India already offer EVs.

The SMG’s plant has installed annual production capacity of 750,000 units. Further, Maruti’s Gurugram and Manesar plants (both located in Haryana) have an annual production capacity of 1.5 million units. Thus, in total the Maruti and SMG plants have a capacity of 2.25 million units. All of this is for internal combustion engine vehicles.