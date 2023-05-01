Sunlit Power’s Rs 100 crore battery manufacturing plant to come up in Pune

Sunlit Power, which manufactures Arenq brand of batteries plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years to set up an automated manufacturing unit in Pune.

This the company says will be commissioned by October. It also plans to expand its sales and service network across Kerala, Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore this fiscal. The battery maker says it already has a sales and service network in Thiruvananthapuram.

It further states that the automating of its manufacturing units is just one of the many plans. Sunlit Power says it is eyeing business associations with a multinational corporation (MNC) and a major two-wheeler manufacturer. The company will start producing solar off-grid solutions and inverters for the MNC and batteries for high-speed electric bikes to be launched in 2025.

Shyam Manohar Nayak, Chairman, Sunlit Power said, “The investment in automating our manufacturing unit in Pune is a strategic move that will enable us to increase efficiency and productivity. It will help us meet the growing demand for our products and services. At the same time, our new service centres across the country will further help us reach more customers. This proposed expansion aims to augment our production capacity, foster sustainable development, and generate employment opportunities.”

Jitendra Patil, MD, Sunlit Power added, “Our expansion plans across metro cities will help us strengthen our presence in the market and provide better sales and service support to our customers.”