Sun Mobility Partners With Amazon To Expand Deployment of EVs Integrated with Battery Swapping Tech

Amazon India and Sun Mobility are working together to expand the deployment of EVs equipped with battery swapping technology for delivery and logistics service. These EVs will produce Amazon India’s charge of adding 10,000 electric vehicles in its India delivery fleet by 2025, declared in 2020. The organization keeps on working with local OEMs like SUN Mobility to assemble its EV fleet.

Utilizing SUN Mobility’s Maas (mobility-as-a-service) offering, the distribution will provide Amazon India and its delivery service partners (DSPs) with electric mobility solution that is incorporated with savvy batteries, alongside admittance to a wide network of SWAP POINTS. At present, SUN Mobility is establishing its SWAP POINTS across its client areas incorporating Amazon warehouses in significant urban cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

With battery swapping innovation, the discharged battery of EVs can be quickly swapped for a completely energized unit, eliminating the postponement engaged in recharging. Due to the space and cost constraints, this helps address issues such as range anxiety and the need to set up dedicated charging infrastructure.

The extended organization will additionally support Amazon’s efforts to carry out more sustainable practices in its operations, as well as add to its Climate Pledge objectives – a guarantee to accomplish net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years in front of the Paris Agreement.

As a component of a current pilot program, SUN Mobility had currently effectively conveyed more than 100 loaders fuelled by swappable batteries with Amazon India’s delivery network accomplices for fast deliveries, which the two organizations presently plan to recreate in more metro urban cities and in other functional regions.

SUN Mobility’s contribution will empower a high EV fleet uptime for Amazon’s network partners by means of two-minute battery swaps, supporting Amazon’s expanding logistics network without being compelled by charging infrastructure.

Remarking on the arrangement, Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfillment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfillment, Amazon India said: “The collaboration with SUN Mobility addresses one more advance in our excursion towards lessening fossil fuel by-products and the environmental effect of delivery operations. We will keep on putting resources into the electrifications of our delivery fleet as we pursue the objective of adding 10,000 EVs across partner platforms to our fleet by 2025. With the government additionally reassuring the development of sustainable and innovative business models for ‘Battery or Energy as a Service’, we are focused on supporting India’s advancement in the e-mobility industry to accomplish its environmental sustainability goals.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder, and Chairman of SUN Mobility said, “We are happy by the chance of working together with an online business giant like Amazon India. We accept that this deployment will empower us to tangibly impact the quickly developing E-commerce and delivery fragment by making ‘refueling’ of electric vehicles quicker, less expensive and more helpful for fleet administrators. Our comprehensive Maas offering will offer a strong and steady foundation that will take care of the new mobility paradigm, making India a worldwide differentiator and a leader in this change of mobility.”

By 2025, Sun Mobility hopes to have on boarded over a million vehicles, which will be made possible by its MaaS offering. It has previously initiated the deployment of its solutions for E-Commerce and goods delivery players across significant urban cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Chandigarh and plans to additionally extend to different urban cities across the nation. The organization has onboarded many such vehicles across different fleet administrators and at present has a robust order book to deploy thousands more.