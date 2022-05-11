SUN Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility sign MoU for battery swapping technology

Through this venture, Greaves Electric Mobility also aims to enhance the EV ecosystem by offering an array of Multibrand smart mobility commuting options.

SUN Mobility, the energy infrastructure and services provider for electric vehicles (EVs) and Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), one of the leading electric mobility companies in the country, have signed an MoU to work together and evaluate the best possible solution for the EV customer in the battery swapping segment.

As part of this partnership, GEM & Sun Mobility will deploy swappable batteries for electric vehicles in the country. With the government and key industry, players recognizing Battery-as-a-Service to accelerate EV adoption, this partnership aims to further bolster EV adoption in India in the Electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers categories by utilizing the same charging infrastructure.



GEM has a range of Electric vehicles across 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers e-rickshaws, and e-loaders (across brands like Ampere, Ele, MLR Auto). The SUN Mobility platform would address all these vehicles using 1/2/3/4 batteries, giving customers a one-stop solution on probably the world’s first truly interoperable platform.



With SUN Mobility’s battery technology, GEM aims to use the infrastructure and battery for both electric 2-wheelers and 3 wheelers. With this association, the strategic partnership between SUN Mobility and Greaves Cotton looks to revolutionize the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

The SUN Mobility Quick Interchange Station (SWAP POINT) network is probably the largest in India. The network is spread across 14 cities and each SWAP POINT being able to dispense about 250 batteries per day, makes it easy for GEM to quickly roll this solution nationwide.



SUN Mobility’s global interoperable mobility solution involves modular SUN Mobility Smart Battery that are connected, safer, robust, and efficient. It also addresses the issue of extensive charging times and range anxiety, as the batteries can be swapped in minutes.

This solution also works on a Pay-Per-Use model that empowers individuals, e-commerce companies, and fleet operators to easily adopt electric mobility for last-mile connectivity.



Through this venture, Greaves Electric Mobility also aims to enhance the EV ecosystem by offering an array of Multibrand smart mobility commuting options, improved access to consumers’ sales and service in multiple cities as part of the pilot project.



Commenting on the partnership Ram Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Through Greaves Electric Mobility, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the electric vehicle segment and the provide best and affordable last-mile connectivity experience to our large number of customers across the country. Together with SUN Mobility, we would be addressing one of the critical elements in EV adoption in terms of range anxiety and providing uninterrupted journey.”



Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility, said, “SUN Mobility has always been committed to bringing forth technologically superior, convenient, and sustainable solutions to the EV space and this mirrors well with Greaves Cotton’s aim to bring about best products for uninterrupted future in mobility. Together, we aim to propel the common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country.”