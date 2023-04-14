Su-Kam Power to invest Rs 300 crore to set-up Energy Storage Park in Himachal Pradesh

Su-Kam Power Systems, a leading power solutions provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up a Sustainable Energy Storage Park.

As part of the understanding, Su-Kam plans to produce e-mobility and solar energy products on the approximately 50-acre site. The State government will allot the necessary land, along with external developments and other required infrastructure facilities to the company. Additionally, it will receive connectivity to the highway and other incentives as per government norms.

The company further states that the Himachal Pradesh government has already replaced its entire fleet of government vehicles with EVs, becoming the first state in India to do so. Su-Kam is working on its R&D side to launch lithium-ion batteries and is also considering entering the two-wheeler and commercial EV market in the coming years.

Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems said, “We plan to invest around Rs 300 crore in the coming years and expand in green energy such as renewable, e-mobility, and other sustainable energy product segments. We will be producing EV batteries and chargers for both two- and four-wheelers, solar panels, and expanding our solar range.”

Su-Kam aims to provide employment to more than 1,000 people and support the government’s mission of zero carbon emissions in Himachal Pradesh. At present, it has a network of over 10,000 dealers in India and a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The company says its Energy Storage Systems Division is working on new products, moving towards the next generation of energy storage systems and plans to launch lithium-ion batteries also.