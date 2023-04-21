StoreDot, VinES to co-develop and introduce extreme fast charging battery solutions

Israel-headquartered extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles company StoreDot has inked a joint development agreement with VinES, a transformative energy solution provider and a member company of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam.

The agreement follows the already announced strategic investment of VinFast into StoreDot (Series D, January 2022); marking a new milestone in the cell technology development between both companies and helping them to promote advanced battery technology and prepare to introduce XFC (Extreme Fast Charging) battery solutions for the green mobility market, including VinFast’s smart electric vehicles.

The partners have agreed to collaborate to jointly research, develop and offer extreme fast charge (XFC) battery cells in different form-factors, in preparation for XFC battery mass production and supply. StoreDot will license and share its proprietary XFC technology whereas VinES will provide and contribute its know-how and experience with multiple form factor development, manufacturing, validation and global supply chain network.

The first generation of this XFC battery cell is expected to be commercially available in 2025 and immediately adopted by VinFast vehicles.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said: “This venture is an important one for us as we look to build more partnerships with companies at every level of the EV battery ecosystem such as Vingroup. I’m confident that the combination of our XFC cell chemistry and VinES’s complimentary form-factor development, manufacturing, evaluation, certification, and supply chain capabilities will deliver world-class market-leading EV batteries that will raise the bar further for the industry.”

Pham Thuy Linh, CEO, VinES said: “With the XFC technology, we believe it will offer improved customers’ experience, provide cost savings and remove charging time anxiety entirely. With StoreDot’s team of talented scientists and experienced experts, combined with our know-how in multiple form-factor development, real production experiences, we are excited to work towards a near-future commercialisation of the XFC technology and contribute to the acceleration of the EV revolution globally.”

Last year, StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles (or 160 km) per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi-solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

StoreDot has a long-standing relationship with conglomerate Vingroup. In January last year leading Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast (a Vingroup company) was the lead investor in StoreDot’s Series D funding round of up to $80 million (Rs 660 crore). The Israeli company also counts India’s Ola Electric among its investors and partners.