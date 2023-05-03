StoreDot and partners to co-produce EV batteries in US, Asia and Europe

Israel-based StoreDot which is working on developing extreme fast charging (XFC) high energy battery solution for electric vehicles has announced its global manufacturing strategy in three continents – US, Asia and Europe – to serve its global automotive customers.

The battery maker says its manufacturing strategy is focused on localising supply chain for its customers allowing it to serve them in their own locations, reducing carbon impact, and enabling just-in-time production efficiency.

StoreDot aims to collaboratively produce these batteries in existing and future local gigafactories, rather than building its own facilities in the mid-term and production is on track to commence later next year.

Interestingly, India’s Ola Electric which has invested in the company is also setting up its own battery manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which effectively could also produce the XFC batteries.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said “It’s important that leading battery developers like StoreDot can deliver batteries consistently, efficiently, conveniently, and sustainably, as we care greatly about the environmental impact of battery supply chains. By serving our OEM customers from their own locations we can do this more effectively while demonstrating our commitment to net zero.”

The announcement follows news at the beginning of the year that StoreDot’s groundbreaking XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.

The company counts the likes of Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar and Ola Electric amongst its investors.

Last year, StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap which featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architectures. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered to automotive OEMs over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.