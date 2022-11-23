Statiq partners Nexus Malls to deploy EV chargers across India

Electric Vehicle charging network Statiq has partnered with Nexus Malls to set up EV chargers across the parking lots of their entire lot of 17 malls in India.

The company, in a statement, said that each of these new charging hubs in the mall parking lots will offer a combination of slow and fast chargers so that users can easily charge their two-, three- and four-wheeler EVs.



Statiq plans to have a 20,000-strong EV chargers network in India by the end of this year.

Akshit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq said, “Each commercial project of the Nexus Malls family is at a popular social destination that sees footfall in thousands every single day – not to mention the busy weekends. Since Statiq aims to reach as many people as possible with each charging hub we install, this team up with Nexus Malls is quite strategic to us,”



Nilesh Singh, VP, ESG and Business Excellence at Nexus Malls said, “We are happy to join hands with Statiq, it will add a new dimension to building a more responsible and sustainable future together. The roll out of the EV charging stations will encourage and allow the company’s customers to charge their vehicles.”

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its network.