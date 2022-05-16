Statiq partners Hero Electric to expand charging infra network in north India

Statiq, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has partnered Hero Electric to promote EV adoption by setting up a charging ecosystem in north India.

The collaboration will include Hero Electric’s innate understanding of where the next set of EV chargers should be launched, based on consumers’ inquiries, demands, and requests. Furthermore, these inputs will be shared with Statiq, to work on expanding the charging network in relevant locations. Since this alliance derives from direct consumer requests, both partners will be able to provide almost immediate solutions to EV charging pain points

Raghav Arora, co-founder and CTO, Statiq said, “At Statiq, we are proud to collaborate with Hero Electric to enhance the EV ecosystem deeply. This way, we can ensure that users in the EV ecosystem can always #StayCharged, where they may go.”

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, ” We have been promoting carbon-free mobility to millions in India, and this collaboration will further strengthen our mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem across the country. We are eager to grow the charging network to gain customer confidence, curb range anxiety, to catalyse EV adoption.”

As a company, Statiq aims to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers to ensure easy accessibility within cities and highways to make the using green vehicles a smooth experience. At present, the company has already installed over 600 charging stations with some recent ones at Mangalore in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By end-2022, it aims to have a network of more than 10,000 charging stations.