Solv to deploy EVs for deliveries

Solv, the B2B e-commerce platform for MSMEs, announced that it will shift to electric vehicles (EVs) for its delivery services starting today. The initiative christened Solv EVolve expects 25 percent of all goods deliveries to MSMEs will be fulfilled within a year using EVs.

The start-up aims to transition 100% of its deliveries to EVs in the next 3-5 years. The move to eco-friendly transportation will save fuel costs, and keep prices in check for customers thereby helping arrest inflation, reduce Solv’s and the MSME sector’s carbon footprint and help the sector grow responsibly.

At present, Solv serves MSMEs in volume-driven consumer segments in India like grocery & FMCG, apparel, HoReCa (Hotel Restaurant, Cafe), consumer electronics, footwear & accessories and home furnishing across 200 cities in India.

Amit Bansal, CEO, Solv said “Solv is extremely proud to launch Solv EVolve – our environment-friendly initiative to reduce the carbon footprint generated in retail supply chains, especially in the unorganised MSME sector in India. We have an ambitious target to transition 100% of our goods deliveries to MSMEs via electric vehicles within a couple of years. With an estimated $800 billion (~Rs 6 lakh crore) worth of goods moved by the MSME sector in India’s retail sector every year, we hope this move will spur accelerated adoption of more green initiatives in the MSME B2B sector.”