Solid state battery decades away, semi-solid batteries may play intermediate role says StoreDot CEO

Israel-based StoreDot, a start-up working on extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has stated that mass-produced solid-state batteries are still at least a decade from mass production and that global automotive manufacturers should consider interim technologies in the medium term, such as semi-solid batteries.

The concept of solid-state batteries is being explored for a long time now, but its progress toward mass-scale production has been quite slow. While they promise cost-effective fast and safe charging with high energy densities, however, solid-state batteries remain a work in progress, and still face significant challenges before they can be manufactured at scale.

A solid-state battery uses solid electrodes instead of the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes found in current technologies such as lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said, “It’s crucial that leading battery developers like StoreDot give global automotive manufacturers a realistic and hype-free roadmap for the introduction of extreme fast-charging battery technologies. Right now, despite some of the bullish claims by our rivals, all-solid-state batteries are still at least 10 years away. They are certainly no silver bullet for any vehicle maker currently developing fast-charging electric vehicle architectures.”

“We believe a more practical step is the introduction of semi-solid-state batteries which we are targeting for mass production by 2028. These will be advanced, safe, high-performing cells that can achieve 100 miles of charge in just three minutes. They have the additional benefit of requiring a simpler and less challenging manufacturing process than all-solid-state technologies,” added Dr Myersdorf.

It was earlier this year, StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi-solid state, and all solid state. The roadmap confirmed that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032. This claimed technology is being demonstrated for the first time live on stage at Web Summit Lisbon this week.

Last month StoreDot proved the superior performance of its extreme fast charging battery cell technology by delivering cells that exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor. These cells are now being shipped in pouch format to StoreDot’s global automotive OEM partners for intense real-world testing and exhibit the promised ‘100in5’ EV performance, allowing drivers to charge consecutively 100 miles of range for each 5 minutes of charging.

StoreDot’s strategic investors and partners include Daimler, BP, VinFast, Volvo, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.