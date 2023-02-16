SLA Mobility becomes Mahindra Last Mile Mobility’s distributor for electric 3-wheelers in Sri Lanka

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of Mahindra and Mahindra, has signed a distribution agreement with SLA Mobility for electric three-wheelers in Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed on January 18, 2023, and will involve distribution, and service support from Sla Mobility. LMM will export the electric Treo range and the Zor Grand. These vehicles, based on the Sri Lankan government’s approval, will be imported into the country. Mahindra is also exploring localisation or CKD operations in Sri Lanka.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Last Mile Mobility, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Sri Lanka’s ecosystem will vastly gain from the introduction of Mahindra EVs and together with SLA Mobility, we aim to enhance the lives of our customers.”

Bob Kundanmal, Chairman, SLA Mobility, said “We believe that development in the electric mobility industry is essential for Sri Lanka’s transportation eco system.”

At present, Mahindra’s LMM currently exports its products to Nepal and the UK. There are also ongoing talks with few other countries for exports, which will be announced in due course. The LMM division is responsible for Mahindra’s petrol, CNG, diesel and electric last mile mobility three- and four-wheelers – passenger and cargo vehicles. These include the Mahindra Jeeto four-wheeler, Alfa range of three-wheelers, and the electric-only Zor Grand and Treo range.