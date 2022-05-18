Skoda begins production of MEB battery systems

Skoda has started manufacturing battery systems for electric vehicles based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) in Mlada Boleslav. This makes it the only production facility for MEB battery systems in Europe outside Germany.

It is looking to onboard 250 employees to assemble around 250,000 MEB battery systems per year at this facility. Apart from Skoda vehicles, these batteries will be installed in vehicles made by Volkswagen, Audi, and Seat.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics said : “Today is a very special day for Skoda Auto. By launching the production of MEB battery systems, we are now manufacturing the absolute key component at the heart of the company. This means we have achieved another goal towards our successful transition to electromobility.”

He added, “I would like to thank the entire team who have worked very hard over recent months to set up this new production line. We have invested around 130 million euros and can now produce up to 250,000 MEB battery systems a year – for Skoda’s e-models and those of other Group brands. Our objective is clear: we want to produce e-components or e-vehicles at all three Czech plants by 2030.”

Christian Bleiel, Head of Component Production at Skoda Auto, adds: “Our new MEB battery system assembly line sets standards in efficiency, automation, precision, cleanliness and digitalisation. When it comes to commissioning the complex plant technology, we are drawing on the expertise and experience we have gained over the decades and relying on our highly motivated and qualified staff. In collaboration with Volkswagen Group Components and our partner companies and suppliers, we are taking an important step in the transition from the combustion engine to electromobility by manufacturing battery systems. We will be reaching the next milestone at the end of 2023 when we bring the second expansion stage online, enabling us to produce more than 380,000 battery systems a year in total.”

The Czech car manufacturer’s headquarters is the only production site in Europe outside Germany where MEB battery systems are manufactured.

The smallest version of the battery with eight modules has a capacity of 55 kWh and the medium version with nine modules stores 62 kWh. The largest battery with 12 modules has an 82 kWh capacity. In addition to the modules, each containing 24 cells, the components of an MEB battery system include a battery housing with an integrated cooling system, a battery management system and the requisite electrical connections.

Skoda Auto also manufactures other e-components in Mlada Boleslav such as high-voltage traction batteries that are used in the Superb, Octavia and in plug-in hybrid vehicles of other Group brands that have been produced here since 2019.

As part of its Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030, the car manufacturer plans to produce e-vehicles or e-components at all three production sites by the end of this decade. By then, the company expects to have increased the share of all-electric car sales in Europe to between 50 and 70 percent, depending on market developments.