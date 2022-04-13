Skill-Lync Builds Inhouse Electric Vehicle To Help Students With First-Hand Experience

Skill-Lync, an engineering EdTech start-up, has announced that it has built an in-house Electric Vehicle to help its students gain insights into the future of the automotive industry. In line with the company’s vision of providing deep expertise to its students, the vehicle has been built by a team of 6 in-house experts at Skill-Lync in collaboration with professionals from leading OEMs in the country.

Built over 9 months and at an approximate cost of INR 5 Lakhs, the EV is made to provide its students with practical knowledge of what goes behind building an Electric Vehicle. The EV currently has a top speed of 45 km/h with a range of 40 km. It has a carrying capacity of 5 people and can reach an acceleration from zero to top speed in 6 seconds.

Skill-Lync is also offering its students the opportunity to gain first-hand experience on the actual process of building an EV and building EV prototypes on their own. The company plans to launch a series of masterclass videos that will visually present the EV building process.

Skill-Lync aims to continue building more such EV prototypes, that will be autonomous on the back of cutting-edge instrumentations and sensors. Through this practical interface, Skill-Lync aims to augment its EV and automotive programs and strengthen the knowledge offered through its coursework.

Surya Narayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync, said, “The automotive industry is going through a significant change, driven by sustainability and an increasing base of conscious consumers. In addition to our coursework that provides a deep understanding of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design and Analysis, we are also offering a first-hand experience of building an EV from scratch, thus providing a holistic view of the future of the automotive industry.”

Sarangarajan V Iyengar, Co-founder, at Skill-Lync, said, “EVs are a major part of the global sustainable journey and there is a pronounced need for a new crop of automotive engineers that can design, develop, and test these vehicles that are built on new-age, sophisticated systems. We believe that our EV programs combined with the hands-on experience of practically observing how EVs are built will go a long way in bridging the skill gap that exists in disruptive automotive engineering today.”