Simple Energy develops new EV thermal management system in collaboration with IIT Indore

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, has announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (IIT Indore) to develop a new composite material with enhanced thermal stability and flame redundant properties for its flagship product, Simple One electric scooter and future products. The manufacturer states that the collaboration with IIT Indore will boost its R&D and aid in the integration of lightweight vehicles with high-performance (composite) materials to reduce range anxiety and accelerate consumer demand.

“Currently, users are aware of the severity of the battery issues. Manufacturers need to develop new technology for the users’ safety. While the global EV market started looking for an option to tackle thermal runaway issues; Simple Energy is one step ahead on this. Our research team collaborated with IIT-Indore for developing a best optimal solution to address the issues,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy, said.

“IIT Indore has collaborated with Simple Energy for this advanced technology application in thermal management systems. This tie-up will ensure to take the R&D to greater heights as it involves scholars from both teams. By completing such projects, Simple Energy will undoubtedly lead R&D and technology in the EV industry in India. We look forward to more such projects in the future with team Simple,” Dr I A Palani, Dean R&D, IIT Indore, said.

Simple Energy and IIT Indore worked together on this thermal management system for a year long. Dr Santosh Kumar Sahu, HOD – Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Indore, who was an important part of the project, expressed his delight at the project’s successful completion.

