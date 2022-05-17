Sanjay Behl appointed CEO & ED at Greaves Electric Mobility

Greaves Electric Mobility, part of Greaves Cotton, has appointed Sanjay Behl as CEO and Executive Director and Dr Arup Basu as Deputy Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility. Both will be under Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO.

Behl will focus on spearheading the growth of the electric mobility business. In the past, Bhel was the CEO of Raymond, CEO of Reliance Big TV, and was also the Co-founder/CEO of Nextqore Inc.

Dr Basu will lead the development and execution of long-term strategies of GCL and will oversee the implementation of the overall Corporate Purpose and Vision of GCL across Engines and Retail Businesses. He has over 30 years of experience in running manufacturing businesses such as packaging, chemicals and automotive.



Commenting on the leadership appointments, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton said, “Their immense experience in transforming and growing Indian businesses at a global scale will help us accelerate our growth. Their leadership skills in building future-facing organizations will help steer growth in their respective areas.”