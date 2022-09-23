Salcomp to make chargers for EVs

Positioning itself to become a significant player in India, Finland-based Salcomp, the largest contract manufacturer of chargers and adaptors for smartphones, including iPhones, on Thursday announced that it will make chargers for electric two-wheeler and three-wheelers.

Though the company had earlier shipped some volume of chargers for four-wheelers from its Chennai plant to the US market, this is the first time it has decided to take a serious plunge into making chargers for Indian market. It will also look at servicing the global markets at a later stage.

In a bid to get designs for the chargers, the company has partnered with Flowtrik, an IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) incubated startup. As part of the partnership, Salcomp will be the exclusive manufacturing (sourcing) and business development partner for Flowtrik, which designs chargers for advanced batteries such as Li-ion, advanced lead acid and other alternate batteries used in EVs.

Sasikumar Gendham, MD of Salcomp India, said, “Salcomp aims to play a significant role in the EV ecosystem not only for India, but also rest of the world. With capabilities of being the No. 1 manufacturer of chargers and adaptors for smart phones and other handheld devices from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, combined with our capabilities on precision metal parts, moulding and high reliability electronics assembly, we would like to provide highest quality and reliable products at very competitive pricing to spur the EV revolution. This partnership with Flowtrik will augment us to be a significant player in the EV space.”

Flowtrik and Salcomp will jointly work together right from initial product identification for research and development, design, product qualification and subsequent global production. Flowtrik will also continue to develop new charger products as per market requirements in consultation with Salcomp.

Gendham said, “There are synergies with our existing manufacturing facilities – like the moulding machines and other infrastructure. There is a big opportunity for vertical integration. Lot of electronics are common. We source a huge amount of raw materials for making mobile phone chargers and that economies of scale can be leveraged for making the EV chargers.”

Salcomp has world-class manufacturing operations producing the highest quality and reliable products and has more than 15 years of presence in India. Salcomp’s global capabilities are on high volume manufacturing, sourcing and high level of vertical integration. The collaboration marks an important step in the advancement of not only witnessing exceptional R&D in India, but also the manufacturing capabilities for India and the global market.

According to Anitha Dhianeshwer, co-founder, Flowtrik, the company team size is about 20 and will work mainly on R&D for the existing and new products, which will be manufactured by Salcomp.