Safety, performance concerns might hamper electric scooter sales, says new survey

A spate of fire incidents earlier this year has raised question marks about the safety and performance of electric scooters, so much so that these might have a significant impact on sales in the next six months, a new survey by LocalCircles has found.

In March and April, fire incidents involving electric scooters of Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV, Jitendra New EV Tech and Boom Motors, were reported. The government set up a committee comprising experts from Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) and Indian Institute of Science, to probe each of these incidents. The recommendations of the committee are expected to be released soon.

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had also asked the companies whose EVs had caught fire to recall all defective batches of vehicles, following which Okinawa had announced a recall of 3,215 units, Pure EV of 2,000 units and Ola of 1,441 units. Boom had also recalled its Corbett electric two-wheeler.

Several industry experts have told FE that poor-grade cells used in batteries and quality issues with the battery management system are the primary reasons behind electric scooter fires.

With the fire incidents adversely impacting consumer sentiments, only 1% of more than 11,000 respondents in a survey conducted by LocalCircles said that they were planning to buy an electric scooter in the next six months.

While 32% of the respondents were not convinced about the ‘safety and performance’ of electric scooters, 5% said that they were keen to buy one but were not convinced about the infrastructure available where they lived or worked.

Among the respondents, 7% said they were interested in purchasing an electric scooter but lacked funds. Surprisingly, 2% observed that electric vehicles will not be around for a long time.

The survey also found that 31% of the respondents did not drive electric scooters, and an additional 9% did not have a plan to buy them as they already owned enough vehicles.

In March, 17% of the respondents were not confident about an electric scooter’s safety and performance, while this figure stood at a minuscule 2% in August last year.

LocalCircles’ survey received responses from consumers from over 292 districts. According to the firm, 64% of respondents were men and 36% were women.