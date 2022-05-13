Revolt Motors opens two new dealerships in Kerala

Revolt Motors today announced the opening of two new retail stores in Kerala. After mounting its presence across states like Bihar & Andhra Pradesh recently, Revolt Motors is geared up to set foot in the state of Kerala in Kochi & Thrissur.

These would be the brand’s 24th & 25th stores and the first two stores in the state. The company is looking to open over 40 dealerships in India this year.

Kerala has recently occupied the second position in the State Energy and Climate Index list prepared by NITI Aayog showcasing the preparedness and environment-friendly approach of the state. Adding to this, the Kerala state government inaugurated up to five EV charging stations in Ernakulam as a part of its EV policy in April 2022.

Under the new policy being developed & implemented, Kerala has also begun steps to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and aims to provide maximum assistance to those planning to manufacture electric vehicles encouraging the use of EVs across the state.

The spur towards sustainability and adaptability to environment-friendly vehicles is gaining momentum across the country with government initiatives like the FAME India scheme & Niti Aayog’s ‘Battery Swapping’ policy.

The new stores in Kochi & Thrissur, located in 40/279 B, NH66, Palarivattom, Palarivattom Over Bridge, Ernakulam, Kochi – 682024 & 14/3A(1), Guruvayoor Road, Puzhakkal, Ayyanthole PO, Thrissur – 680003 respectively.

The stores will not only act as sales points for the company but also be able to experience the EV ecosystem here. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process.

The RV400, Revolt’s flagship offering, comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can achieve a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo-fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

The RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting the riding style and needs of the rider. Also, the EV comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear.