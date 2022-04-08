Revolt Motors Opens Two New Dealerships In Andhra Pradesh

Revolt Motors today announced the opening of its new store in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. This will be the 21st store and an imperative addition to the existing marketplace in the southern part of India.

The brand will also be opening its 22nd store in Vijayawada on 8th April 2022. Revolt Motors has been robustly expanding its availability across the nation and aims to open 40+ new stores nationally.

The FAME India scheme is gaining momentum across the country considering environmental pollution and fuel depletion. With states accepting the government initiatives to address this issue, ‘Revolt Motors’ has been vital with its varied store openings across India.

With the increased allocation of EV subsidy being provided by the state government, Revolt Motors is expanding its footprint in Andhra Pradesh with two new stores located in D. No 25 – 2/13, Current Office centre (beside Union Bank of India), GNT Road, Nellore and Plot no. 10, Patamalanka, Opp. West Side, Vijayawada – 520010.

Andhra Pradesh is the third most EV friendly state in India and the government aims at going 100% electric by 2030 in terms of city buses. An investment of 30000 crores is expected to be made for EV manufacturing in the state. Other states in southern India like Chennai, Kerala, Karnataka & Telengana have also voiced dedicated EV policies for promoting electric vehicle adaption.

The new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and cost-effective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility, in line with making India self-reliant. The stores will not only act as sales points for the company but also be able to experience the EV ecosystem here.

One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via a test ride and go through the design and the charging process. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers. The stores are dynamic, tactile and interactive-space and aim to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into Revolt motorcycles.

Consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric, and expect electric bikes to offer an all-inclusive riding and ownership experience.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo-fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting the riding style and needs of the rider. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.