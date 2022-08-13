REE Automotive launches P7-B electric box truck

Israel-headquartered automotive technology company REE Automotive has announced P7-B, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis, which it says has been done after intensive customer evaluations at REE’s UK Engineering Centre.

The new P7-B is part of a fleet of vehicles available to prospective customers to evaluate, test, and experience the agility, performance, and design enabled by the company’s REEcorner x-by-wire technology.

REE’s customers have said to experience first-hand the low step-in height designed for faster delivery times as well as reduced energy consumption due to better aerodynamics and highly efficient power management system of the P7 chassis architecture. The platform allows is designed for agility and manoeuvrability using REE’s all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for efficient vehicle control, leading to better handling and safety in adverse conditions. The driver-focused cabin is designed for optimal ergonomics and human-machine interface for maximum driver comfort, safety, and productivity. The P7-B aims to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) to help facilitate fleets’ transition to EVs.

The class 3, all-by-wire electric truck, designed and built by REE based on its P7 modular chassis, is targeted towards the growing commercial EV mid- and last-mile delivery market, with applications such as 16-foot vans and delivery trucks. REE says the P7-B was built in response to market needs and represents a potential opportunity for the company to present fleets with complete vehicles. It also follows the recently-announced Proxima Powered by REE, which is P7’s debut on a walk-in van and features JB Poindexter’s Morgan Olson and EAVX Proxima body paired with REE’s P7 stripped chassis.

This P7 box truck configuration offers increased interior space for passengers and cargo and a low step-in height while targeting a maximum speed of 120kph, max range of 241km, up to 2,000kg payload, and vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of up to 6,350kg. The full x-by-wire architecture supports all-wheel steer, all-wheel drive, adaptive regenerative breaking, creep control, hill start assist, and torque vectoring as standard as well as over-the-air updates.

Tali Miller, Chief Business Officer, REE Automotive said, “The on-track testing of the P7-B and extensive customer evaluations are another crucial step on the road to commercialisation and deployment of test fleets followed by scale adaptation in fleets. Feedback from our customers has been that this is the truck they have been waiting for – a driver-centric work truck that drives like a sedan but is built to deliver under the harshest commercial duty cycle. Our modular P7 chassis allows us to design vehicles tailored to our customers’ needs and we are excited to be showing them what our unique technology affords their fleets as we support them on their path towards electrification and carbon neutrality.”