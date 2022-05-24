Rajasthan EV policy to offer subsidies upto Rs 20,000

The State government has approved the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) which was announced in the budget for 2019-20. Following the announcement, the government has approved an additional budget of Rs 40 crore for SGST (state GST) reimbursement for those purchasing EVs.



The policy was approved by Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, to battle the growing air pollution in the state.



According to the new EV policy, the government will reimburse Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 SGST on two-wheelers and three-wheelers will get a SGST reimbursement of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, depending upon the battery capacity of the vehicle.