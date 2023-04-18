RACEnergy partners Hala Mobility to deploy battery swapping solution for 2,000 electric scooters

Hyderabad-headquartered battery swapping technology company RACEnergy has partnered Hala Mobility, a multi-modal ride-sharing platform to deploy a fleet of 2,000 electric two-wheelers with battery swapping technology.

The electric scooters will be integrated with RACEnergy’s battery-swapping technology, which will be utilised for delivery services across India. Phase I of the EV rollout will begin by July.

The partners say the share a common goal of making e-mobility more accessible to the public through user-friendly and cost-effective technology. RACEnergy’s dense battery swapping network established in the city and the lightweight interoperable battery packs that work across two- and-three-wheelers will help Hala accelerate and expand its market and customer base.

Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO, Hala Mobility said, “Our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and communities to embrace sustainable transportation. We can further this mission by collaborating with RACEnergy, a revolutionary company developing the latest battery-swapping technology with advanced cooling techniques and management systems. These attributes make the battery packs well-suited for India’s hot climate conditions and terrain. With RACE’s impressive advancements, such as their lightning-fast 4-second swapping time and an extensive network of swap points, users are provided with a better vehicle range.”

Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder & CEO, RACEnergy said, “We have already established a strong presence in Telangana’s e-auto market. By joining forces with Hala, we are confident that we will penetrate the electric two-wheeler market and reach an even broader user base.”

At present, Hala Mobility provides services to B2B 3rd party logistics companies and Individual users who want to own an EV. The company has operations in 5 cities – Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.