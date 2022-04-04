Pune rally sees participation of 450 EVs

Around 450 electric vehicles (EVs) took part in a first-of-its-kind EV rally in the country at Pune on Sunday. The rally saw participation from 350 electric two-wheelers, 35 three-wheelers, 40 cars & SUVs, and 12 electric cycles, among others.

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who flagged off the EV Rally on Sunday, said the Maharashtra government was serious about electrification of transportation and several government departments and organisations had decided to henceforth buy only EVs.

The government was looking at increasing the share of EVs in their fleet, he said. The minister said the Maharashtra government would work on building infrastructure for EVs to increase adoption of e-vehicles.

The transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will not be easy and there was a need to create awareness about EVs, he said. The EV was one such initiative to create awareness about EVs and address range anxiety issues. The EV rally covered a distance of 28 km around Pune city. The government hopes to build a critical mass of EV users in the state with increased public awareness.