Pricol in deal with France’s BMS PowerSafe for battery management system for e-vehicles

Pricol, an automotive technology company headquartered in Coimbatore, on Thursday announced an exclusive technology partnership with BMS PowerSafe, a French company under the Startec Energy Group — to manufacture battery management systems (BMS) for electric vehicles across all segments.

Pricol has entered into an international licensing agreement with BMS PowerSafe to manufacture and sell BMS for the Indian market. As part of the arrangement, BMS PowerSafe will develop the software and provide its BMS platform as an end-to-end solution in consultation with Pricol.

Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol said, “As part of our EV-specific growth strategy, we constantly evaluate business opportunities in the market to provide the best solution to OEMs. One of the areas we zoned in was the BMS as it plays a vital role in any EV vehicle and complements well with our driver information system class of products in terms of integrations. In BMS PowerSafe, we have found an ideal partner who brings best-in-class solutions for BMS with proven technology that can be customised suitably as per OEM requirements.”