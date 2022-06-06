Priceless, but needs to be priced less

Driving range of 528 km, 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.2 seconds, European Car of the Year, the ability to self-drive, and that spaceship-like design that turns heads into radars … everything about the EV6 seems class apart.We recently drove it on the Buddh International Circuit—the Formula 1 track near Delhi.

The design

In the ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Iron Man Tony Stark drove the ultra-futuristic Audi e-tron GT. The EV6 wouldn’t have looked out of place either. Need we say more?

The cabin

The EV6 is a big hatchback car—4.7 metres long and 2.9 metre wheelbase. That means a roomy cabin. But because the battery pack is under the floor, the floor appears higher than in petrol/diesel cars. That marginally alters the seating position.More than half the dashboard is a screen, touching which you can control navigation, in-car functions, radio, phone, media, driving modes, etc. The steering wheel and the screen are oriented towards the driver.

The drive

The EV6 is insanely fast—not only it can overwhelm you, but can also make some occupants nervous. This extreme acceleration is not only from 0-100 km/h (in just 5.2 seconds), but from any speed to any speed.

Brakes are equally strong, and provide a feeling of safety and control. The claimed driving range is 528 km, which could be close to real-world range as it is calculated using the WLTP, or the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. It’s a lab test, but is known globally for its authenticity.

Real-world range

On controlled driving conditions of a race track it was difficult to check real-world range. But the trip-computer showed it was returning 6.5 km/kWh. Back-of-the-envelope calculations mean a driving range of 503 km (77.4 kWh battery multiplied by 6.5 km).

When I drove very fast on the race track, and did some harsh braking and acceleration, the trip-computer showed the EV6 returning 5.2 km/kWh. That also means 402 km range, which is good enough for week-long city drives. On highways, the EV6 will possibly cover close to 500 km.

One-pedal driving

Once you set the brake-energy regeneration to the maximum, the EV6 enters the one-pedal driving mode. In this mode, whenever you take your foot off the accelerator pedal, the car slows down so fast it almost mimics conventional braking. This increases the range, as the mechanical energy of wheels gets turned into electricity, which is then stored in the battery.

Is it a good buy?

As of now it is a ‘no buy’. Kia India opened bookings of the EV6 on May 26, and has received 355 bookings within a week. That means the demand is huge. But Kia will be able to supply only 100 cars till September-October and more later. So if you book today, chances are you will get your EV6 next year.

Fret not.At Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh, it is expensive, especially considering that the BMW i4, launched last week for Rs 69.9 lakh, has a bigger battery and some people perceive it as a bigger brand. And Volvo will soon launch the XC40 Recharge in a similar price range. Going beyond the brand value, however, what the EV6 has shown is that as a product it is no less than the best of Volvo or the best of BMW.

Specifications

L x W x H (mm): 4,695 x 1,890 x 1,550

Wheelbase: 2,900 mm

Battery: 77.4 kWh

Motor power: 229 PS

Motor torque: 350 Nm

350 kW charger: 18 minutes (10-80%)

50 kW charger: 73 minutes (10-80%)

Airbags: Eight

Driving range: 528 km

Price: Rs 59.95-64.95 lakh

Competitors: BMW i4

GT Line vs GT Line AWD The GT Line AWD is priced Rs 5 lakh more than the GT Line, and you get the following things extra:—Automatic exterior door handles—Smart power tailgate—Meridian premium sound system with 14 speakers—All-wheel drive system—Augmented reality head-up display