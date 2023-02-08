PMI Electro becomes first OEM in India to record 1,000 e-bus delivery milestone

PMI Electro Mobility, one of India’s largest electric bus companies has achieved the milestone to become the first company in the country to deliver 1,000 electric buses.

The 1,000th e-bus was delivered to the Directorate of Transport, Uttar Pradesh, under the FAME II scheme was flagged off by the Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Minister of State of Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar.

As per the company, each electric bus can save upto 28,000 kg of CO2 a year, translating to an overall reduction of around 3.4 lakh tons of CO2 by the fleet of 1,000 e-buses over an average contractual period of 12 years. This is a considerable reduction in carbon footprint as compared to a conventional diesel-powered bus that emits around 100 tons of greenhouse gases annually.

Naga Satyam, Director, PMI Electro Mobility said, “PMI Electro Mobility was established with the objective of helping India achieve clean mobility and we are actively contributing to the country’s journey towards sustainability. We are proud to become the first manufacturer to deliver 1,000 electric buses in the country, providing an increasing number of people with the option of environment-friendly public transportation system.”

“With a fleet of 1,000 electric buses running across 26 cities in India, PMI’s contribution to reducing environmental pollution has been significant. And with almost no downtime, our electric buses offer travellers reliable services, thereby not only easing mobility needs for consumers but also supporting state transport undertakings (STUs) in their drive to adopt electric mobility”, added Satyam.

At present, PMI Electro Mobility’s e-buses are running across 26 cities, including Delhi, Shimla, Rajkot, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Kolkata, Agra, Mangalore, Prayagraj, and Ladakh. The e-buses are equipped with a raft of safety systems such as RTMS (real-time monitoring system) and CCTV cameras to ensure a safe ride for the passengers. And provisions such as air suspension ensure that the e-buses ably negotiate difficult road conditions and offer a comfortable ride.

The company has a manufacturing plant in Dharuhera, Haryana, and is in the processes of setting up another manufacturing unit in Pune, Maharashtra. With an aim to promote localisation, the company also has a battery assembly plant solely operated by women employees.

PMI Electro has also developed electric bus depots to the capacity of 44 MW, which besides offering charging support to the vehicles, also comprise dedicated maintenance and service bays.