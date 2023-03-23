Piramal Realty partners Jio-bp to setup EV chargers across its residential projects

Piramal Realty, a leading real estate player has announced a partnership with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp to set-up EV charging solutions across all Piramal’s residential projects in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

As part of the understanding, customers, and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

The real estate player says it is constantly seeking new ways to contribute towards creating a healthy, sustainable ecosystem while meeting the evolving expectations of customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle. The installation of EV charging stations is in line with this goal. The availability of EV charging infrastructure within its residential complexes ensures convenient charging of electric vehicles and boosts the confidence of potential EV buyers.

Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.