Park+ launches ‘Carbon Se Azadi Mahotsav’, aims to install 10,000 EV zones across India

EV charging solutions provider Park+ has inked a pact with Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to strengthen the Indian electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at the opening ceremony of its ‘Carbon se Azadi’ Mahotsav 2022.



Park+, in a statement, said that through this initiative, it aims to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure for its partners and customers, meanwhile converting range anxiety into range excitement.



The company said that it has acquired more than 600 properties in its bid to set up EV zones in partnership with like-minded EV players. Moreover, it has deployed 1000+ EV zones in the last five months, with an average of three EV zones activated every day.

Commemorating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the duo unveiled the 75th EV zone in Delhi in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor-NITI Aayog, Govt. of India & Co-Chair- NHEV Knowledge Group, Abhijeet Sinha, National Program Director – EoDB, Project Director – NHEV, President – CPOs India.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “The Indian EV narrative is incomplete without a robust EV charging network. The weak EV charge network magnifies the range anxiety among EV car owners. Additionally, a weak EV charger network also works as a major impediment when it comes to EV adoption among potential car owners.”

Abhijeet Sinha, national program director, EoDB, project director, NHEV, President – CPOs India said, “India is committed to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030. For a country with a population of 139 crore, it is not an easy target to achieve, unless we involve every stakeholder sincerely to do their bit. Delhi NCR will serve as a nationwide example of best and easily available charging infra to such EV adoption and this model shall be made available to all CPOs of India nationwide.”

At COP26, India committed to achieve Net Zero Emission by 2070 and the company said that its initiative ‘Carbon Se Azadi Mahotsav’ reflects this commitment.