Omega Seiki Mobility makes new appointments Nida Khanam to head HR, Vivek Dhawan to oversee sales and marketing

At present, the company employs around 350 employees with 20 people in the leadership role. It aims to scale up its workforce by 2,000 people by next fiscal.

“They (Khanam and Dhawan) bring compounded experience needed for the next phase of growth to OSM as an organisation and brand. We are looking to have close to 50 positions in various leadership roles such as Chief Technology Officer, Head of Quality, Government relations, among others by the end of next Fiscal,” said Uday Narang, founder, and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Khanam is an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and has over 18 years of experience in HR leadership and transformation role. He will focus on strengthening the organisational culture and HR practices in the company.

While Dhawan comes with nearly three decades of experience and has previously served firms such as CG Power, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Panasonic India, and Exicom. Under his guidance, the company aims to expand to 400 touchpoints by March 2023.