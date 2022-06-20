Ola Electric provides sneak peek of upcoming e-car at customer event

Ola Electric, which had previously announced its plans to build its first-ever electric four-wheeler in India, on Sunday officially took the wraps off its first electric car, teasing a clip of its upcoming car at a customer event at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

The company plans to reveal further details about the e-car on August 15 and will provide information as to when customers can book the car, in another two months’ time.Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola, speaking at the customers’ meet at the factory premises, said the company’s mission is to put India on the world map of global electrification and make itself a world-class company.

“We have made a small beginning with an electric two-wheeler, the S1 Pro, and over the next few years you will see many more two-wheelers roll out from our plant. We have a four-wheeler coming soon, everybody knows that we are building a car and also building the core technology on the battery cells.

All the technology at Ola is made in India and made by Indians,” he said.In a first-of-its-kind event in the automotive industry, Ola Electric had invited all of its two-wheeler customers, numbering 50,000, to its factory. “The normal practice in the auto industry is to invite the dealers and sent them to places like Thailand.

We have customers at our core and invited all of them. We have hosted around 3,000 to 4,000 customers at the factory, which is the first of its kind,” he said.Prior to the event, Aggarwal shared a number of videos from inside the facility and said, “Can’t wait for ALL our customers to see the Futurefactory today.”

The event also marked customer celebrations and the debut of the MoveOS 2.Ola Electric has recently invested in an Israeli battery technology company, StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast-charging (XFC) technology. The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by Ola Electric, as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry & manufacturing, as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems.

As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company’s state-of-the-art XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100% in just five minutes. Ola will also have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot’s fast-charge technology in India.

The company plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells in the country to meet the demand generated by Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest 2W factory.Ola Electric earlier this year had announced setting up of an Ola Futurefoundry — its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design at Coventry in the UK.

Ola plans to invest over $100 million the next five years into the state-of-the-art centre and staff it with over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The centre will also partner with world-class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development.

Ola Futurefoundry is to work in sync with the design and engineering teams based at the Ola Campus in Bengaluru. It will house global talent across multiple disciplines of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, digital & physical modeling and more.