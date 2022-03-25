Okinawa expects to sell 50,000 units of newly-launched Okhi-90 scooter

Okinawa Autotech expects to net a fourth of its next year’s annual sales target of 2 lakh units from the Okhi-90 scooter.

Leading electric scooter maker Okinawa Autotech expects to net a fourth of its next year’s annual sales target of 2 lakh units from the Okhi-90 scooter, which the company launched on Thursday.

The company is expecting to sell 50,000 units of its newly-launched scooter model Okhi-90 by the next fiscal. It has set a target of selling 2 lakh units of its various models in the next fiscal. The Okhi-90 scooter is powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery, which offers an industry leading range of 160 km per charge, and speed of 80-90 km per hour. It has been priced at Rs 1.21 lakh onwards after the FAME subsidy.

The scooter also offers a 16 inch aluminium alloy wheels and a boot capacity of 40 liters and CBS braking, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Manager Director of Okinawa Autotech, said. “We expect to sell at least 50,000 units of the Okhi-90 scooter by the next fiscal. It means that this scooter should help us in achieving a fourth of our target of 2 lakh units and become the next flagship after the Praise model which is fetching almost 70 per cent of the volume currently,” Sharma told PTI.

The Gurugram-based company, set up in 2015, sold almost 1 lakh units in the outgoing fiscal, making it the second largest EV scooter maker in the country. Okinawa, since its commercial launch in January 2017, has sold 1.5 lakh units so far, he said.

With attractive pricing, Sharma expects that the Okhi-90 model would help the company gain volume and take on the rival companies faster. The new model is equipped with a host of features, including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, geo-fencing, secure parking, among others.

Okinawa is currently selling its five models through 452 dealerships in as many cities which include seven experiential centres called Galaxy. We hope to add over 150 more by the next year, Sharma added. The company has exhausted its 90,000 units per annum plant at Bhiwandi in Rajasthan and is on course to commission its second 3 lakh units plant shortly.