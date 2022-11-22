Odysse Electric Vehicles opens its fourth and largest showroom in Mumbai

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a start-up manufacturing electric scooters and bikes has opened its company-owned second showroom in Mumbai.

The showroom is situated in Kandivali West and was inaugurated today in the presence of Uday Samant, Minister of Industries of Maharashtra along with the founders and industry stakeholders.

The showroom is spread across 2.300 sqft on the ground and the first floor, will provide customers access to the brand’s electric two-wheeler range.

The store will exhibit extensive product ranges from Odysse. With this outlet currently the brand will have three company-owned showrooms, more than 60 dealerships and aims to have over 100 dealerships across India by March 2023.

Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles said “We are excited about our brand showroom in Mumbai, Kandivali. This showroom is another milestone in our 5-year expansion plan for the brand. It is a proud moment for us to have the biggest electric two-wheeler showroom of Mumbai. We have many new products lined up for the coming year and such flagship stores will help us create brand awareness and customer confidence.”

At present, the company sells 8 electric scooters – E2go, E2go Lite, Hawk Lite, Hawk Plus, Racer, Racer Lite, V2 and V2+ – and e-motorcycle – Evoqis. It claims to have sold over 4,500 units till date.