Nyobolt claims to cut down electric car charging time to minutes, demonstration in June

UK-based battery technology start-up Nyobolt aims to cut down charging times for electric car to just a few minutes through its patented fast-charging battery technology through a partnership with design and engineering business, Callum.

The battery tech company says its solution will completely reimagine the automotive sector with batteries no longer the limiting factor in electric car development. By unlocking the potential of battery performance, it has created a technology that is manufacturable and scalable right now and will make recharging as convenient as refuelling a petrol or diesel car.

To achieve this technological breakthrough, Nyobolt’s team has taken a systems-level approach in developing fast-charging, high-power battery solutions. Pioneering new materials, cell designs, efficient software control and power electronics.

Together with Callum’s established automotive design and engineering capabilities, as well as its in-house engineering facilities in Warwickshire, the companies will collaborate on projects that incorporate this patented battery technology.

The first automotive concept, which demonstrates how the technology can be utilised in passenger vehicles, will be unveiled in June this year. It has been designed by car designer Julian Thomson – now design director at General Motors Advanced Design Europe – with the concept developed and executed by Callum.

Dr Sai Shivareddy, CEO, Nyobolt said: “At Nyobolt we are unlocking the potential of battery technology to power innovations that cannot wait. The fast-paced switch to battery electric vehicles across the world is a great example of an industry that needs our patented battery right now to slash charging times from hours to a few minutes. Partnering with an established name such as Callum and utilising its experience and expertise in both automotive design and engineering will support our strategic aim of securing adoption in this sector.”

David Fairbairn, MD, Callum said: “We continue to see charging, access to battery materials and battery degradation as pain points in the transition to electric vehicles. Nyobolt’s pioneering battery technology provides the automotive industry with a solution to these enormous challenges. In the coming months we will illustrate the compelling benefits this new technology has for the sector and for motorists.”