No hatches or sedans, but other new EVs coming — Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India

Kia India recently launched its most premium vehicle EV6 at Rs 59.95 lakh for the RWD variant with a claimed range of over 500km. The company further intends to bring India-specific electric cars by 2025. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP & Head Sales & Marketing, Kia India while speaking to Express Mobility gave insights on the future product portfolio, plans to expand the charging infrastructure and the emerging consumer trends in the India market.

He said, “at present, we have 6 percent market share and our target is to achieve 7.5 percent market share with the help of strong performance of existing products and new launches.”