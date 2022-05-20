Nissan’s all-electric mini-vehicle to hit the roads in Japan

The Sakura features the instant, smooth power, and quietness that are the hallmarks of EVs. Equipped with advanced control technology and a motor producing 47 kW and 195 Nm of torque.

Three drive modes — Eco, Standard, and Sport — provide optimal performance for different situations. Using e-Pedal Step, the driver can decelerate smoothly and steadily by easing off the accelerator pedal — an action that also charges the battery through regenerative braking. The Sakura’s speed can be modulated using just the accelerator pedal. In addition, the Sakura’s low center of gravity enhances stability and offers ride comfort over uneven road surfaces.

The Sakura is equipped with a lithium-ion battery stacking method for its cells, allowing it to have a spacious interior offering a range of up to 180 km. The battery can also be used as a mobile power source during emergencies and provide a day’s worth of electricity.

In addition to the ProPILOT driver assistance system, the Sakura is equipped with the ProPILOT Park system which automatically controls steering, acceleration, braking, shifting, and the parking brake while parking. These technologies enhance driving ease and pleasure, from city streets and parking lots to highways.

Scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer, the Sakura is priced starting at approximately 1.78 million yen (including consumption tax and the clean energy vehicle subsidy).

Nissan Sakura recommended retail prices (including consumption tax)

Driveline Battery Capacity Grade Price (Yen) 2WD 20 KW S 2,333,100 X 2,399,100 G 2,940,300

Nissan Sakura specifications