Nissan unveils Juke Hybrid rally tribute, more EVs announced for later this year

The Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute moved from design sketch to fully operational vehicle following the positive reaction to the release of the original concept images. Its unveiling previews the European introduction of the Juke Hybrid this summer.

It is powered by a new Nissan internal combustion engine specifically developed for working in a hybrid powertrain application, which produces 69kW (94hp) and 148Nm of torque. The electric motor produces 36kW (49hp) and 205Nm of torque, while there is a 15kW contribution from a high voltage starter/generator, all of which is fed by a 1.2kWh water-cooled battery. The net result is a powertrain providing 25 percent more power than the current petrol engine option, with a fuel consumption reduction of approximately 40 percent in the urban cycle, and up to 20 percent combined (figures subject to homologation).

To reduce friction, the motorsport-inspired gearbox incorporated in the Juke Hybrid uses dog clutches instead of conventional synchroniser rings to shift the 4 ‘ICE’ gears and 2 ‘EV’ gears. Additionally, to reduce friction, this gearbox does not use a clutch. All vehicle starts are 100 percent electric, and the two EV motors are used in combination to synchronise the gears, delivering smooth, connected and responsive acceleration.

“As part of our commitment to electrify our range, this year will see an unprecedented wave of new Nissan electrified powertrains and vehicles. As well as the new Juke Hybrid, we will also introduce our boldly innovative e-Power drivetrain on the Qashqai crossover. We’ve already started taking orders for our new flagship Ariya EV, while the Townstar light commercial EV will go on sale later this year. And in the second half of the year, the all-new X-Trail Crossover will also be introduced,” said Coralie Musy, VP – Brand and Customer Experience, Nissan’s AMIEO region.

