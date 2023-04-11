Neogen Chemicals partners Japan’s MU Ionic Solutions to make electrolytes for EV batteries in India

Neogen Chemicals Limited (Neogen), a leading manufacturer of Bromine-based, and Lithium-based specialty chemicals has signed an agreement with MU Ionic Solutions Corporation, Japan, a JV between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) and UBE Corporation, which is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the group).

As per the agreement, Neogen will obtain a license from MUIS for its proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India. The company has an installed capacity to manufacture upto 30,000 MT per annum. These electrolytes will be targeted to meet the growing demand of lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India.

It will also help Neogen to greatly reduce approval times with lithium-ion battery makers. This agreement is said to be the first-ever license issued by MUIS that allows a partner company for electrolyte manufacturing technology anywhere in the globe.

Dr. Harin Kanani, MD, Neogen Chemicals said: “The group’s 3-decade long electrolyte manufacturing experience will be extremely beneficial for Neogen to build a robust global quality and safety standards approved electrolyte plant in India. With this arrangement, we will be the first Indian company to have a proven global technology, to manufacture electrolytes at scale for lithium-ion batteries.”

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group is said to be one of the global leaders in electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries with a track record of 30 years and has 5 electrolyte manufacturing plants located in Japan, USA, UK and China.