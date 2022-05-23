Natural Battery Tech launches LFP batteries for automotive application

Natural Battery Technologies, based in Rajasthan, announced the launch of automotive safe batteries through Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Advanced Cell Chemistry Carbon-based battery for electric vehicles and Inverter Lithium Batteries for home and commercial use.

Puneet Jain, CEO of Natural Battery Technologies said, “Technology has been a differentiator for Natural Batteries, and this announcement for triple breakthrough comes after constant endeavours of our research team. We are actively working on marketing the new products and they will soon be available for retail customers.”

Natural Battery Technologies have developed LFP Batteries that can replace lead-acid batteries, which are being currently used to start engines in scooters and motorcycles. The current lead batteries usually last 2-5 years when used as a starter battery.

Lead-acid batteries have 300-400 cycles while LFP batteries have 1800-2000 cycles. As Jain added, “the advantage of using LFP Batteries is that it is leakproof, and it lasts up to 5 times longer than a standard lead-acid battery. This will not only be more environmentally safe but also customer friendly, who will not need to replace the battery as frequently.”

Natural Battery Technologies has come up with an Advanced Cell Chemistry Carbon-based battery for electric vehicles, that can replace the highly flammable lithium batteries. While launching the product, Jain said, “It is the need of the hour to replace highly flammable lithium batteries with more advanced, clean and safer technology. When it comes to energy storage, lithium isn’t the only option available for users of Electric Vehicles or Energy Storage Systems. The carbon-based batteries offer excellent safety with very high performance.”

These carbon-based batteries meant for EVs can be fast-charged in up to 15-20mins and also boasts of long life – up to 10-15 years and is temperature resilient. “This makes them the most suitable option for changing Indian Climate. Although they are more premium-priced than a lithium chemistry cell, they are ideal options to be used in leasing, swapping or fleet solutions where high performance and safety are required. We are sure that with mass-scale adoption of these batteries, we will be able to close the price gap also,” Jain added.