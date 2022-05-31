MoEVing, Sona Comstar sign MoU for data collaboration

Electric mobility tech platform, MoEVing, and Sona Comstar, the automotive technology company have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for data collaboration. This will help MoEVing and Sona Comstar to develop technologies and design components for commercial electric mobility.

Both companies will work together to develop affordable technologies to help India adapt to electric vehicles faster. Data related to vehicle performance, driver behaviour, geospatial intelligence, and duty cycles are available with MoEVing, with which Sona Comstar will develop products.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Vikram Singh, CEO of Sona Comstar, said, “We are excited to collaborate with MoEVing, India’s leading full-stack commercial electric mobility platform. MoEVing would assist us with data-backed insights that will enable us to design and develop the right products for our EV customers in India. This collaboration is yet another step towards offering cost-effective solutions to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in India.”

Mragank Jain, Founder & CSO, MoEVing, commented on the importance of automobile technology in the electric vehicle market, adding, “MoEVing is a data-driven firm, and data is our primary strategic component. With our real-time data capturing of vehicle, battery, and driver behaviour, we can measure and improve vehicle economy and provide analytical insights into the whole EV ecosystem. The partnership with Sona Comstar is a great pride for us.”